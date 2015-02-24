Telefonica Brasil 4th qtr profit beats estimates

SAO PAULO Feb 24 Telefonica Brasil SA
posted a 2 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from
a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Net income for the Brazilian unit of Spain's Telefonica SA
edged up to 1.261 billion reais ($445 million), beating
an average estimate of 1.102 billion reais in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization slipped 4 percent to 2.749 billion reais, slightly
below an average forecast of 2.771 billion reais.
($1 = 2.8325 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)