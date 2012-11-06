Telefonica Brasil profit falls as revenue stagnates

SAO PAULO Nov 6 Brazilian phone company
Telefonica Brasil posted a 29.8 percent drop in
quarterly profit on Tuesday, as Brazil's largest wireless
carrier struggled to grow revenue as competition mounted in a
cooling market.
The local unit of Spain's Telefonica said net
income fell from a year earlier to 935.8 million reais ($461
million), missing an average estimate of 1.042 billion reais in
a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
3.1 percent to 2.9 billion reais, below forecasts of 2.824
billion reais.