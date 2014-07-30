Telefonica Brasil keeps 2014 investment target

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
SAO PAULO, July 30 Telefonica Brasil SA is holding its 2014 capital spending target at about 18 percent to 19 percent of net revenue, a senior executive told analysts on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss earnings.
Capital spending rose 29 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 1.615 billion reais ($720 million), or 18.7 percent of net revenue. ($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute