Telefonica Brasil keeps 2014 investment target

SAO PAULO, July 30 Telefonica Brasil SA is holding its 2014 capital spending target at about 18 percent to 19 percent of net revenue, a senior executive told analysts on Wednesday during a conference call to discuss earnings.

Capital spending rose 29 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 1.615 billion reais ($720 million), or 18.7 percent of net revenue. ($1 = 2.24 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
