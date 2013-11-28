Brazil proposes fine for Telefonica over Telecom Italia deal

SAO PAULO Nov 28 Brazilian antitrust officials
have proposed to fine Telefonica SA for moves it made
to tighten control over Telecom Italia SpA, arguing it
violated a 2010 regulatory accord meant to separate the two
companies' interests in Brazil.
In a nonbinding report released this week, the technical
staff of anti-monopoly watchdog Cade said Telefonica should
immediately sell shares it acquired in Telco, the holding
company that controls Telecom Italia.
The report also urged a prohibition on all further purchases
of Telco shares planned by Telefonica. Cade's solicitor general
proposed a fine of 15 million reais ($6.5 million) and
threatened a more severe intervention. The agency could rule on
the penalties as soon as Wednesday.
Harsh regulatory measures in Brazil could snag Telefonica's
plan, set in motion in September, to gradually increase control
over Telecom Italia through the holding company Telco.
Telefonica had argued that by adding only to its nonvoting
stake in Telco so far it had not affected control of Telecom
Italia or violated agreements with Brazilian regulators. A
Telefonica official declined to comment on Thursday.
"The operation announced by Telefonica, even in its first
stage, already infringes on its commitments," wrote attorney
Daniela Silva Borges in the Cade report. "It increases the
economic dependence between the two groups, albeit indirectly,
while the mandate is for independence."
Borges said provisions to eventually take a majority voting
stake in Telco "represent one of the gravest offenses that could
be imagined" against the deal Telefonica struck with Cade in
2010 to guarantee competition in the Brazilian market.
A September shareholder agreement allowed for Telefonica to
take control of Telco in January, but a senior executive with
the Spanish company said it had no plan to exercise that option
so soon, given the regulatory concerns involved.
Telefonica Brasil SA and TIM Participações SA
, the market's two biggest wireless carriers, are
controlled by the European telecom giants.
Telefonica wants to convince Telecom Italia to sell its 67
percent stake in TIM next year, people familiar with the matter
have told Reuters.
The chief executive of Telecom Italia has said TIM is a core
asset but could be sold at the right price. The company struck a
deal this month to sell its controlling stake in Telecom
Argentina for $960 million, bolstering its balance
sheet and reducing the urgency of a sale in Brazil.