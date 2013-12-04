版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 5日 星期四 05:54 BJT

Brazil watchdog urges Telefonica to exit stake in TIM Brasil

BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that Spain's Telefonica SA must exit its direct and indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.

In a decision at a meeting in Brasilia, the agency's board of directors also ruled that a new partner for Vivo, Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier and part of Telefonica Brasil SA , will not be allowed to own a stake in another rival in Brazil.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐