Brazil watchdog urges Telefonica to exit stake in TIM Brasil

BRIEF-Mr Green & Co changes date for annual general meeting
* changes date for annual general meeting and proposes to agm to authorize board to decide on new issue of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade ruled on Wednesday that Spain's Telefonica SA must exit its direct and indirect stake in wireless carrier TIM Participações SA or seek a new partner for its Vivo mobile phone unit.
In a decision at a meeting in Brasilia, the agency's board of directors also ruled that a new partner for Vivo, Brazil's largest mobile phone carrier and part of Telefonica Brasil SA , will not be allowed to own a stake in another rival in Brazil.
DENVER, April 9 A group of U.S. state insurance regulators should use New York's sweeping cyber security rules as a model for how insurers must protect their networks from hackers and when they must disclose cyber events, New York's financial regulator said on Sunday.
