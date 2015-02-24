Telefonica Deutschland sees 250 mln eur in 2015 E-Plus synergies

FRANKFURT Feb 24 Telefonica Deutschland
said on Tuesday it expected to generate 250 million
euros ($283.40 million) in synergies this year from the
acquisition of E-Plus.
Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain's
Telefonica, last year bought the German business of
Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand,
for 8.6 billion euros to create Germany's largest telecoms
operator in terms of customers.
Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18
percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the
takeover.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)