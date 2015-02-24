版本:
Telefonica Deutschland sees 250 mln eur in 2015 E-Plus synergies

FRANKFURT Feb 24 Telefonica Deutschland said on Tuesday it expected to generate 250 million euros ($283.40 million) in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.

Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain's Telefonica, last year bought the German business of Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand, for 8.6 billion euros to create Germany's largest telecoms operator in terms of customers.

Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18 percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the takeover.

($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
