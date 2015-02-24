UPDATE 1-E-Plus buy pushes Telefonica Deutschland to Q4 loss

* Q4 OIBDA loss of 46 mln euros vs 47 mln euro loss expected
* Sees 250 mln euros in synergies from E-Plus in 2015
* Sees 2015 OIBDA up by more than 10 pct
(Adds Q4 results, consensus, outlook)
FRANKFURT, Feb 24 Telefonica Deutschland
swung to a fourth-quarter core loss as integration
costs for its E-Plus acquisition weighed, it said on Tuesday.
Telefonica Deutschland, which is controlled by Spain's
Telefonica, last year bought the German business of
Dutch peer KPN, which operates under the E-Plus brand,
for 8.6 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to create Germany's largest
mobile operator in terms of customers.
Including integration costs, Telefonica booked a
fourth-quarter operating loss before depreciation and
amortisation (OIBDA) of 46 million euros, down from a 373
million profit in the previous year.
That was broadly in line with the mean forecast for a 47
million euro loss in a Reuters poll..
Telefonica Deutschland said it expected 2015 OIBDA to
increase by more than 10 percent from a pro-forma base of 1.46
billion euros, including E-Plus and excluding special items.
Telefonica Deutschland is in the process of cutting 18
percent of full-time jobs to help achieve cost savings from the
takeover.
The company said it expected to generate 250 million euros
in synergies this year from the acquisition of E-Plus.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Georgina Prodhan)