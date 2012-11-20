Telefonica opens books on 6-yr bonds in Swiss francs-IFR

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MADRID Nov 20 Spanish telecommunications operator Telefonica opened the books on a 6-year bond denominated in Swiss francs on Tuesday, Thomson Reuters' news and market analysis service IFR reported.
The issue of a minimum of 100 million Swiss francs (83 million euros) carried a price guidance of around mid-swaps plus 230 basis points and was led by UBS and BNP Paribas, IFR said.
LONDON, March 1 European shares gained on Wednesday, with results driving specific stock moves, while basic resources were the top sector performers after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion of infrastructure spending in his first speech to Congress.
HONG KONG, March 1 Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday that Ken Pang, currently head of the Swiss bank's global markets trading in Asia Pacific, would take over as its new regional head for global markets business.