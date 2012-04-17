Telefonica signs up EA for mobile gaming push

April 17 Telefonica said on Tuesday it
has signed a global deal with Electronic Arts which gives
its clients, starting with Britain, wider access to EA's games,
enabling special promotions or gaming services.
The agreement is first of its kind for Telefonica's new
Digital business unit, which seeks to cut similar deals with
other content providers.
In Britain, Telefonica's O2 unit will offer its customers
three months of free access to all EA Mobile games following
their first download, while it examines potential promotions or
special gaming subscription services.
"The objective is to make it easy for customers to find the
games that they are familiar with and to drive the uptake of
mobile gaming, particularly amongst feature phone users," it
said in a statement.
Mobile games are the most popular applications and their
market is seen roughly doubling to 9 billion euros ($11.76
billion) in 2015 from less than 5 billion 2011, according to
research firm IHS Screen Digest.
Telefonica, the largest telecoms company in the euro zone,
had around 239 million mobile clients at end-2011.