Telefonica Germany starts trading above offer price

FRANKFURT Oct 30 Shares in Telefonica's
O2-branded German unit started trading above
their initial public offering price on Tuesday, in Europe's
largest new listing in more than a year.
Shares started trading at 5.70 euros at 0824 GMT, about 1.8
percent above the offer price. By 0830 GMT shares traded at 5.72
euros.
On Monday, Telefonica priced the sale of Telefonica
Deutschland shares at 5.60 euros apiece, in the lower half of
its indicative range, raising as much as 1.45 billion euros
($1.87 billion).
The biggest IPO in Europe since Spain's Bankia
raised 3.1 billion euros in July 2011 is part of Telefonica's
bid to cut debt and keep its investment grade rating.