EU opens in-depth probe into Telefonica's German acquisition

BRUSSELS Dec 20 European Union antitrust
regulators started an in-depth investigation on Friday into
Telefonica's proposed offer for KPN's German
unit, saying the deal could reduce competition in the German
mobile market.
Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica's takeover of KPN's
E-Plus will put it on par with market leaders Deutsche Telekom
and Vodafone..
"At this stage, it cannot be excluded that the reduction in
the number of competitors following the merger would increase
the likelihood that MNOs (mobile network operators) will
coordinate their competitive behaviour and increase prices," the
European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition
watchdog, said in a statement.
The European Commission set a May 14 deadline for its
decision.