Telefonica says still on track for debt target with E-Plus deal

MADRID, July 23 Spanish telecoms firm Telefonica
said on Tuesday its debt target of under 47 billion
euros ($62 billion) by year-end would be unaffected by its
purchase of Dutch group KPN's German business E-Plus.
Telefonica said in a stock market notice its subsidiary
Telefonica Deutschland would seek shareholder approval
for a capital hike to raise cash for the deal. The company said
it would subscribe to its 2.84 billion euro ($3.75 billion)
share of the 3.7 billion euro capital hike.
The company reiterated its debt target and said the deal
would improve its risk profile. High leverage has been a
sticking point for Telefonica, which has recently shed assets
including its Irish business to keep a lid on debt.
KPN will sell E-Plus to Telefonica for 5 billion euros in
cash and a 17.6 percent in the newly-created company. Telefonica
said the deal should be completed in the first half of 2014.