O2 Germany shares strong in unofficial trade before listing

FRANKFURT/MADRID Oct 30 Shares in Telefonica's
O2-branded German unit were trading above their initial
public offering price in unofficial trading on Tuesday, before
their listing, Europe's largest in more than a year.
Shares in the telecom provider, which were placed
with investors for 5.60 euros each on Monday, saw bids and
offers ranging between 5.63 euros and 5.75 euros at 0715 GMT.
"Trading volumes are modest," said a Frankfurt-based trader.
"It is good they lowered the range again. We may see a plus in
trading today."
Shares will start trading officially at 0800 GMT in
Frankfurt.
On Monday, Telefonica priced the sale of Telefonica
Deutschland shares in the lower half of its indicative range,
raising as much as 1.45 billion euros ($1.87 billion).
The biggest IPO in Europe since Spain's Bankia
raised 3.1 billion euros in July 2011 is part of Telefonica's
bid to cut debt and keep its investment grade rating.
Europe's largest telecoms company had originally set an
indicative price range of 5.25-6.50 euros per share for the
offering. That guidance was narrowed twice during two weeks of
bookbuilding, latterly to 5.50-5.60 euros.
Telefonica, which must raise 7-8 billion euros a year
through 2015 to cover debt repayments, is under pressure to pare
58 billion euros of debt in order to save its investment grade
rating and avoid spiralling debt financing costs.
The firm faces the prospect of a downgrade if its crisis-hit
home market of Spain, rated just one notch about junk status by
Moody's and Standard and Poor's, slips into non-investment
territory.
Telefonica has made some disposals this year - it shed some
of its stake in China Unicom in June and sold its
Atento call centre business to U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital for around 1 billion euros, including debt, earlier this
month.