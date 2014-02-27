UPDATE 1-Telefonica 2013 revenues fall 8.5 pct on Latin American currencies

MADRID Feb 27 Spain's Telefonica reported on Thursday an 8.5 percent drop in revenues in 2013, hit by weaker currencies in Latin America and lower sales in Europe, although the underlying business showed tentative signs of a turnaround.

The Madrid-based company, which made a series of asset disposals over the last two years to pare debt and regain financial muscle, said net debt came in at 45.38 billion euros, beating a goal to get it below 47 billion euros by year-end.

While Telefonica aims to keep reducing debt in 2014, with a goal of putting it below 43 billion euros by year-end, it said it would also increase its investments in new networks and raised its objective of CapEx/Sales ratio to 15.5-16 percent this year compared to 14.5 percent in 2013.

Revenues came in at 57.06 billion euros ($77.98 billion), beating a Reuters forecast for 56.99 billion euros, and operating income (OIBDA) was 19.08 billion euros, down 10.1 percent but also better than a forecast for 18.96 billion euros.

The Latin American business, which accounts for 51 percent of total sales, grew 9.6 percent but weaker currencies in Brazil, Argentina and Venezuela knocked 7.5 percentage points off revenues and operating income growth, Telefonica said.

This, combined with a 9.3 increase in mobile data sales, helped offset a 8.6 percent drop in revenues in Europe, with the price war in the Spanish home market eroding margins and pressuring the bottom line.

Underlying revenues however expanded by 0.7 percent in 2013 with an acceleration in the last quarter of the year, while net profit jumped 16.9 percent to 4.59 billion euros after the steep writedowns on its Italian and Irish assets in 2012.

Telefonica also left unchanged its dividend at 0.75 euro per share, which it will pay both in shares and cash.