2013年 8月 9日

Telefonica says offer for KPN's E-Plus is definitive

MADRID Aug 9 Spanish telecoms company Telefonica said on Friday it maintained its offer to buy KPN's German business E-Plus under conditions already announced after America Movil launched a $9.6 billion bid to take over KPN.

"Telefonica confirms that it maintains its offer to buy E-Plus under the terms already announced and considers it definitive," a company spokeswoman said.
