Hutchison says EU antitrust talks on UK deal "fruitful"

* Deal will make Hutchison biggest UK mobile operator
* Bid comes amid tougher EU regulatory environment
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 7 - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said it had
"fruitful" talks with EU regulators at a hearing on Monday aimed
at dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top
UK mobile operator by buying Telefonica's O2 unit.
The deal is crucial to Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing's plan
to expand Hutchison's telecoms footprint across Europe and
follows two other takeovers in recent years.
The company set out its arguments at a closed door hearing
on why the European Commission should approve the deal without
demanding too many tough concessions.
"Today's hearing has given CKHH the opportunity to have
another fruitful exchange with the Commission and the Member
States' representatives concerning its proposed acquisition of
O2 in the UK," Hutchison said in a statement.
Participants at the event included senior Commission
officials, national competition agencies and executives from
British pay TV company Sky, Liberty Global,
TalkTalk, Vodafone, BT and Tesco
Telecom, according to people familiar with the matter.
British consumer electricals and mobile phone retailer
Dixons Carphone and French telecoms billionaire Xavier
Niel's Iliad, which is also eyeing the British market,
were also present.
UKB Networks and Gamma completed the list of rivals which
could scoop up any assets Hutchison may have to divest in return
for EU regulatory approval. The company submitted a package of
concessions last week, but did not provide details.
The deal, which will cut the number of British mobile
network operators from four to three, has already triggered
regulatory concerns after other similar mergers resulted in
price hikes.
Hutchison's biggest hurdle is its network sharing agreement
with BT's newly acquired mobile operator EE and Telefonica's
mobile towers sharing deal with Vodafone, according to analysts.
($1 = 0.7010 pounds)
(Editing by Julia Fioretti and Alexander Smith)