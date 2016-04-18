Hutchison in make-or-break decision as EU veto on O2 deal looms

* Hutchison pondering whether to offer more EU concessions
* Current offer not enough to fend off EU concerns
* Any EU veto would be challenged in court
By Foo Yun Chee
AMSTERDAM, April 18 - CK Hutchison Holdings faces
a make-or-break moment as it ponders whether to ramp up
concessions or face an EU regulatory veto over its
10.3-billion-pound ($14.6 billion) bid to become Britain's
biggest mobile operator.
The deal is an important step to consolidation in the
telecoms industry, which was put on hold after European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's tough demands
scuppered a plan by Teliasonera and Telenor to
merge their Danish subsidiaries in September last year.
Hutchison earlier this month struck network-sharing deals
with Sky, Virgin Media, Tesco and UK Broadband
to take up over 40 percent of its combined network capacity to
address EU concerns that the deal to acquire Telefonica's
O2 may reduce competition.
The European Commission is yet to be convinced, preferring
instead that Hutchison create a fourth network operator rather
than reinforce small rivals which piggyback on others' networks,
people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Hutchison however has said it found no taker for either O2
or its own UK mobile subsidiary Three, and that such a move
would undermine the economic rationale of the deal.
While the official deadline for concessions has already
expired, Hutchison may still be able to sweeten its offer
although at this late stage, it would be impossible to come up
with any major changes, the people said.
The EU antitrust enforcer is likely to decide in the coming
weeks whether to block the deal, with a formal decision expected
by May 19. A veto could dampen operators' merger appetite unless
they are willing to meet stringent regulatory demands.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and Hutchison declined
to comment.
Hutchison, controlled by Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing,
has already said it is prepared to challenge an EU veto in
court, seeking more legal clarity which would allow the company
to expand its telecoms footprint in Europe.
($1 = 0.7048 pounds)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)