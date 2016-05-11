RPT-UPDATE 4-EU blocks Hutchison's deal to buy Telefonica's O2 UK

(Adds comments from O2 UK's CEO; repeated to reach additional
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, May 11 The European Union's
competition regulator blocked on Wednesday CK Hutchison
Holdings' plan to become Britain's biggest mobile
telecoms network operator, in a decision which also cast doubts
on whether it can still win approval for another deal in Italy.
The European Commission said allowing Hutchison's 10.3
billion-pound ($14.9 billion) acquisition of O2 UK from Spain's
Telefonica would have led to higher British mobile
prices, as it left just two rival network operators - BT Group's
newly acquired EE, and Vodafone.
Hutchison is also awaiting a ruling on the agreed 21.8
billion-euro ($24.8 billion) merger of its Italian subsidiary 3
Italia with Vimpelcom's Wind to create a stronger rival
to Telecom Italia and Vodafone.
Hutchison said it was disappointed by the Commission's
decision on its O2 deal and would consider its options,
including a possible legal challenge.
It also said it would now focus on working with the
Commission to secure clearance of the proposed merger of Wind
and 3 Italia.
The collapse of the British deal is also a blow to
Telefonica, which was selling O2 to cut its 50 billion euros of
debt, but Wednesday's announcement did not come as a surprise as
the deal was already expected to be blocked last month,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
A precedent was set in September when TeliaSonera
and Telenor scrapped a merger in Denmark after European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said she believed
that the national market needed at least four mobile network
operators to maintain competition.
Telefonica said last month it had plenty of options for O2
UK if the Hutchison deal fell through, including finding another
buyer for all or part of the business, a stock market listing,
or investing further in the subsidiary.
Ronan Dunne, chief executive of O2 UK, said on Wednesday he
would evaluate options for the group once the agreement with
Hutchison has lapsed at the end of June.
But he said the strength of the O2 brand in Britain meant
there was no pressure to strike a deal with another operator.
"There's a strong role that can be played by a pure mobile
operator if it has the right quality in place," he told
reporters.
"I am hugely excited about the prospects for us as a
business and for the sector itself, and in those circumstances
we are in an even stronger position than we were 15 to 18 months
ago."
On Tuesday cable group Liberty Global said it
would consider buying O2 UK if Brussels blocked the Hutchison
deal but said it also valued the flexibility it had in its
current strategy of being a virtual mobile operator.
France's Iliad, the owner of Free Mobile, is also
interested in the British market, a source familiar with the
situation said in January.
The European Commission said on Wednesday combining
Hutchison's Three UK and O2 UK would have created a market
leader with a share of more than 40 percent, reducing choice,
hampering infrastructure development and weakening the
negotiating power of smaller 'virtual' operators seeking to
obtain access to networks.
Vestager said the size of the EU document setting out the
decision underlined the complexity of the case.
"This decision is 2.56 kilograms. It is a very heavy
decision, I weighed it myself," she told a news conference.
CHILL ON TELECOMS CONSOLIDATION
The Commission said Hutchison's proposal to boost
competition from virtual rivals such as Virgin Media, owned by
Liberty, and Tesco Mobile, owned by Tesco and O2, by
offering them capacity on the merged network were not
sufficient, and that the company was also not willing to create
a wholly separate fourth network operator.
The regulator also rejected the industry's arguments that
mergers were necessary to enable big new investments to be made
in mobile broadband networks, saying effective competition was
the main driver for investment.
The decision will discourage further similar deals, leaving
companies to look instead at more horizontal mergers as they
seek to offer packages of fixed and mobile broadband Internet,
TV and telephony services, said Adrien Giraud, a partner at
Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
In January BT completed its 12.5 billion-pound ($18 billion)
acquisition of EE, the UK's biggest mobile network operator,
opening the way for the former state monopoly to create a single
integrated network offering a combination of telecoms and TV
services that competitors are scrabbling to match.
"Although the Commission will probably reiterate that there
is no magic number and that every case needs to be assessed on
its own merits, this will undoubtedly chill consolidation
efforts in the telecoms industry and in particular every planned
so-called four-to-three case," he said.
"Convergence therefore seems to be the only way forward for
consolidation."
