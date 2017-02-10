Telefonica says has received several offers for stake in Telxius

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MADRID Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.
The company is in talks with private equity firms KKR , CVC and Ardian as well as Singapore sovereign fund GIC about the sale of a 49 percent stake in Telxius, Reuters said on Thursday, citing four sources. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Robert Hetz)
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan