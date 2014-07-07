Telefonica buys 11 pct of Mediaset pay-TV business

MILAN, July 7 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica
has agreed to buy 11.1 percent of Italian broadcaster
Mediaset's pay-TV business Mediaset Premium for 100
million euros ($136 million), Mediaset said in a statement on
Monday.
In the same statement, Mediaset said it would transfer its
pay-TV activities to a new company with an equity value of 900
million euros.
Mediaset Deputy Chairman Piersilvio Berlusconi, son of
former prime minister Silvio, said in an interview with daily
paper Corriere della Sera that Mediaset was also in talks with
other potential investors over its pay-tv business, including
Qatari-owned broadcaster Al Jazeera and French group Vivendi
.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)