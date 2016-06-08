Gil Diaz to step down as president of Telefonica Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 8 Francisco Gil Diaz will step down at the end of June as the head of Spain's Telefonica's Mexican business, the company said in a statement, naming Telefonica Mexico executive Carlos Morales Paulin as the new president and chief executive officer.

A former Mexican finance minister, Gil Diaz served as head of Telefonica Mexico for nearly 10 years as the company fought to gain market share from Carlos Slim's America Movil. Gil Diaz will remain at the company in an advisory role, Telefonica said in a statement. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr)