Gil Diaz to step down as president of Telefonica Mexico

BRIEF-Yamana announces resumption of operations at El Penon
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Francisco Gil Diaz will step down at the end of June as the head of Spain's Telefonica's Mexican business, the company said in a statement, naming Telefonica Mexico executive Carlos Morales Paulin as the new president and chief executive officer.
A former Mexican finance minister, Gil Diaz served as head of Telefonica Mexico for nearly 10 years as the company fought to gain market share from Carlos Slim's America Movil. Gil Diaz will remain at the company in an advisory role, Telefonica said in a statement. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Collective bargaining agreements are for terms of 40 and 48 months, and are in line with company's preceding final offer
* media report it is considering selling partial stake in chip business to Western Digital Corp not something it announced
* Qtrly net interest income $15.4 million versus $13.3 million last year