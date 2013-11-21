Telefonica open to mergers, network-sharing in Mexico

BARCELONA Nov 21 Spanish telecom group Telefonica on Thursday said it is open to mergers, acquisitions and deals to share networks in Mexico, where it lags far behind former monopoly and arch-rival America Movil .

The company, which is one of Europe's most heavily indebted telecoms operators, this month said it had already met its target to cut debt below 47 billion euros ($62.9 billion) by year-end and had now regained financial firepower.

It has scaled down its operations by selling non-core assets in Europe and Latin America and now aims to focus on developing its business in key markets such as Spain, Germany, Britain, Brazil and Mexico.

"We are very open minded to consolidation in Mexico," said Telefonica Chief Operating Officer Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete at the Morgan Stanley annual technology, media and telecoms conference organised in Barcelona.

"Consolidation might happen not just in terms of merging, but also roaming or network sharing. We remain committed to the Mexican market, one of our top five. We are open to deals or consolidation, since we think it makes sense and the timing is right," Alvarez-Pallete also said.