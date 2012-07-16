Telefonica picks banks for O2 Germany IPO - source

FRANKFURT, July 16 Spain's Telefonica
has mandated JP Morgan and UBS to organise the
planned listing of its German unit O2, a source close to the
process said on Monday.
The initial public offering or IPO is set to take place
later this year, the source said, adding the timing depended on
the condition of capital markets, which have been nervous
recently due to the European debt crisis.
Telefonica, which is under increasing pressure to slash its
debt pile, reiterated that it planned to list O2 Germany,
declining to comment further on the state of the preparations.
Telefonica needs to raise 7-8 billion euros ($8.6-$9.8
billion) a year through 2015 to cope with debt maturities and is
also struggling with sinking revenue and profits in its home
market of Spain, where one in four is unemployed and the banking
industry is in crisis, pushing the state's cost of borrowing
higher.
Analysts have put the value of Telefonica's German business
at 8-10 billion euros, though it is seen as likely that the
Spanish group will keep a controlling stake after the flotation.
Telefonica's O2 is the smallest operator in Germany after
Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and E-Plus
.