版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 23:09 BJT

Telefonica Brasil to save money by reducing customer center calls -CEO

SAO PAULO Feb 22 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's largest telecommunications company, believes the introduction of digital communications channels with clients will reduce costs and improve margins, Chief Executive Eduardo Navarro told analysts on an earnings call Wednesday.

Navarro said those initiatives should reduce the number of customer calls to Telefonica's call centers, each of which costs about 5 reais ($1.62).

($1 = 3.08 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐