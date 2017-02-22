Telefonica Brasil to save money by reducing customer center calls -CEO

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares hit 2-yr high after Fed signals gradual tightening
* Fed policymakers support gradual reduction in balance sheet
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Telefonica Brasil SA , the country's largest telecommunications company, believes the introduction of digital communications channels with clients will reduce costs and improve margins, Chief Executive Eduardo Navarro told analysts on an earnings call Wednesday.
Navarro said those initiatives should reduce the number of customer calls to Telefonica's call centers, each of which costs about 5 reais ($1.62).
($1 = 3.08 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
QUITO, May 24 Lenin Moreno was sworn in as Ecuador's president on Wednesday following a tight electoral race that the former vice president won on promises of maintaining the social programs of his leftist predecessor, Rafael Correa.
VANCOUVER, May 24 British Columbia's Green Party plans to decide over the next week which political party to back in the Western Canadian province, its leader said on Wednesday, after final voting results showed the tiny party holding the balance of power.