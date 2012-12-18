版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 18日 星期二 23:20 BJT

Shares of Telefonica Peru unit rise 10 pct in heavy volume

LIMA Dec 18 Shares of Telefonica's Peruvian unit rose 10 percent to 2.3 soles on Tuesday in heavy volume of $1.5 billion, according to traders and data from Lima's stock exchange.

Telefonica, the Spanish telephony giant, has been locked in negotiations with Peru's government about having its local concession renewed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐