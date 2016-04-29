UPDATE 1-Telefonica's profits hit by currency changes, focus on O2

(Adds details, background)
MADRID, April 29 Spain's Telefonica
reported on Friday a 6.7 percent drop in first-quarter core
profits to 3.376 billion euros ($3.85 billion), broadly in line
with forecasts as lower currencies in key overseas markets more
than offset slight growth in underlying revenue.
But investors are now more focused on the steps the Spanish
group may soon take to cut debt and appease ratings agencies if
the EU blocks the sale of its British unit O2 to the owner of
its rival Three UK, CK Hutchison Holdings.
It said its debt stood at 50.2 billion euros at the end of
March, up from 49.9 billion euros at the end of December and
confirmed it would pay a 0.75 euro per share dividend against
2016 results although it stopped short of saying it would be
paid fully in cash if the O2 sale went through.
A source familiar with the matter said earlier this month
that a wide range of options were being looked at in order to
provide enough breathing space for Telefonica to review its
options for O2.
The first-quarter results showed signs of progress in
Telfonica's avowed strategy of concentrating on fewer, stronger
businesses worldwide and investing in high speed internet
connections and premium television content.
Underlying revenues rose by 3.4 percent to 10.784 billion
euros as activity in Spain picked up, while core operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) would have
increased by 5.5 percent rather than dropped by 6.7 percent if
it had not been for lower Latin American currencies and changes
in the group's measures which made the comparison with last year
less favourable.
Both revenues and core profits fell just short of analysts'
forecasts, with OIBDA expected to have come in at 3.4 billion
euros on revenue of 10.9 billion euros.
Margins were stable on the quarter, with a 3 percentage
point increase in Brazil making up for a 4 percentage point fall
in Spain, where Telefonica continued to offer discounts on its
main television packages in a bid to increase its customer base.
($1 = 0.8776 euros)
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day, Greg Mahlich)