Spain's Telefonica bets on price hikes to end six-year slump

* Telefonica hikes prices 5-15 pct on most packages in Spain
* Hopes to grow domestic revenues for first time since 2008
* Move comes after networks investment, market consolidation
* But new regulations, consumer weakness may dent recovery
By Andrés González and Julien Toyer
MADRID, April 29 Telefonica's move to hike
prices in Spain is a bold bet that could finally draw a line
under a six-year slump, cut the firm's reliance on Latin America
and give it a leg up over rivals on the lucrative premium
telecoms market, sources and analysts say.
The telecoms giant, whose revenues have dropped 13 percent
worldwide and 42 percent in Spain since 2008, has focused on
fewer markets, cut debt and invested in new high-speed networks
and exclusive television contents to try and regain its mojo.
The plan worked everywhere but at home, however, forcing
Telefonica to raise tariffs before stiffer competition and new
laws increase the risk of a backlash from consumers who have
just started spending after years of hardship.
The price increases, which range between 5 percent and 15
percent and will take effect on May 5, should add up to 300
million euros ($326 million) to core profits, enough to meet the
management's pledge to grow operating income in Spain in 2015.
But the move could also prove just as strategic for the
former monopoly as the launch in 2012 of all-included bundles of
fixed and mobile services, which helped stabilise its client
base and set the stage for consolidation in Spanish telecoms.
Sector sources say that by attaching higher-speed internet
services to the hikes, Telefonica is sacrificing volumes in
order to cash in on its 12-billion-euro fibre optic network and
cement its grip on premium customers, who offer juicer returns.
Official data shows the company controls 84 percent of the
fibre optic market and, after buying Prisa's Canal+
unit, it will also hold 70 percent of the pay-TV market.
Ultra fast internet and exclusive TV products are seen as
the key to winning the lion's share of the premium bundles' pie
which is seen having a growth potential of 500 percent to reach
12 million clients and annual revenues of 10 billion euros.
"The client of these bundles tends to prioritise speed and
quality over price. Those offers are targeting the medium-high
residential segment, which is the one with higher margins and
the most attractive," said Moody's analyst Carlos Winzer.
NO COINCIDENCE
The move's timing is no coincidence, sources also say, as
Telefonica wants to take advantage of a dominant market position
to bind clients to its offers.
Spain's antitrust watchdog CNMC is set to force the firm to
open up its fibre optic network in most of Spain by-year-end and
prices of domestic football rights may sky-rocket as a result of
a new sports law due to soon be passed.
Competition will also heat up, with Al Jazeera launching its
BeIn sports channel in Spain this summer and Netflix
due to make available its video streaming service in September.
Meanwhile, analysts see no more than one in five clients
switching to existing competitors. Teliasonera's Yoigo
and Vodafone, which bought cable firm Ono last year,
have also announced price hikes while Orange is busy
buying Jazztel and unlikely to break ranks.
The British unit freshly sold, fixing Spain had also become
a necessity to hedge the currency, economic and political risks
of Latin America, where expected consolidation in Brazil and
Mexico may translate into financial pressure in the short-term.
Latin America accounts for 50 percent of revenues, or 56
percent without Britain in the total, up from 40 percent in
2008.
Such a price-driven revamp is however fragile by nature and
much of its success will depend on how consumers respond.
"Whilst the economic recovery is strong in Spain, the risk
of pricing disruption in case of renewed economic weakness is
higher," Barclays analysts said in a note.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Editing by Anna Willard)