London bar mixes whisky cocktail with a virtual twist
LONDON, April 21 A London bar has devised a cocktail with an unusual twist, it allows the drinker to escape the city for the Scottish hills.
MILAN Jan 3 Telecom Italia said on Friday it was unaware of any offer for its Brazilian wireless unit TIM Brasil.
"Telecom Italia... once again states that the Brazilian company is a strategic asset," it said in a statement.
Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier on Friday that Telecom's main shareholder Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.
April 21 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern beat expectations for first-quarter earnings, reporting a 36 percent jump in quarterly profit driven by an increase in overall carload volumes, including a significant rise in energy revenue.