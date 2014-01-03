版本:
Telecom Italia unaware of any offer for Brazil unit

MILAN Jan 3 Telecom Italia said on Friday it was unaware of any offer for its Brazilian wireless unit TIM Brasil.

"Telecom Italia... once again states that the Brazilian company is a strategic asset," it said in a statement.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported earlier on Friday that Telecom's main shareholder Telefonica was looking to set up a vehicle with rivals America Movil and Oi to take over TIM Brasil and break it up.
