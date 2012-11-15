Telefonica launches Microsoft video platform

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MADRID Nov 15 Telefonica is to create a video platform with Microsoft, as part of the Spanish telecoms group's ongoing push into digital services.
The new platform will enable services such as timeshifting and multiscreen across Telefonica's video services, and first deployments will be in Brazil, Chile and Spain, Telefonica said on Thursday.
The company, battling recession in Spain and debt of over 50 billion euros ($64 billion), has put its faith in digital services. It expects London-based Telefonica Digital to generate revenue of 5 billion euros by 2015.
"It allows us to meet customer demands for access to video content on an ever-expanding range of devices," Telefonica Digital's director of digital services, Vivek Dev, said.
Telefonica expects to extend television services based on the new platform to businesses in other countries over the next few years.
Latin America now accounts for more of the company's revenue than Europe and Telefonica is focused on making money from the region as Spain drags on the business.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.