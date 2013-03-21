As 'telehealth' grows, experts question cost benefits

* Remote monitoring not seen as cost effective in UK study
* Better patient targeting, economies of scale might help
* Telehealth viewed by IT, telecoms firms as big opportunity
LONDON, March 22 Monitoring patients at home
using modern technology, so-called 'telehealth', is tipped as
the next big thing in healthcare, but a new study by British
researchers suggests it may not be worth the extra expense.
The findings will fuel controversy over the economic case
for telehealth, which many information technology and telecoms
companies are betting on as a multibillion-dollar market
opportunity.
Martin Knapp, professor of social policy at the London
School of Economics, one of the leaders of the study, said the
disappointing results did not mean telehealth was a waste of
time but did suggest it needed to be better targeted.
In some cases, smarter technology and a scaling up of
programmes might help improve the outcome, he added.
"We have got to find ways of better adjusting the equipment
to suit the circumstances of the individual patient," he said in
an interview. "Just at the moment we don't find the advantage
that people had hoped for."
Knapp and colleagues tested the cost-effectiveness of
telehealth compared with standard care over 12 months in 965
patients with three long-term conditions: heart failure, chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease or diabetes.
Just over half the patients received equipment to allow them
to measure things like blood pressure and blood glucose levels
at home. They then transmitted their readings electronically to
a healthcare professional.
The pay-off, however, was marginal. The researchers found
that the cost per quality adjusted life year (QALY) - a standard
measure of quantity and quality of life - of telehealth when
added to usual care was 92,000 pounds ($139,200).
That is well above the 30,000 pounds that Britain's National
Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) uses as a
benchmark for assessing if medical interventions are worth using
on the state-run health service.
"Telehealth does not seem to be a cost effective addition to
standard support and treatment," the study authors concluded in
their report in the British Medical Journal on Friday.
BRITAIN ENTHUSIASTIC
The study used data from the Whole System Demonstrator
programme, a wide-ranging assessment of telehealth backed by the
British government that has already triggered controversy.
British health minister Jeremy Hunt cited encouraging
results from the programme last November when he announced plans
to roll out telehealth to 100,000 people with long-term
conditions in 2013 and have 3 million on the system by 2017.
Hunt's plan will make Britain second only to the United
States as an adopter of technology to monitor patients at home
and the UK department of health has claimed it could save up to
1.2 billion pounds over five years.
But several medical experts have questioned whether the
programme really shows that telehealth improves quality of life
and Knapp said the savings being forecast were "optimistic".
Many companies, from medical equipment firms to developers
of smartphone apps, are already vying for a piece of a market
that has been talked about for 20 years but is now finally
gaining traction.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers the worldwide
market for mobile communications and devices used in healthcare
will reach about $23 billion by 2017, up from $4.5 billion
forecast for 2013. Telecom network operators will be the biggest
winners, grabbing roughly half of those sales, which explains
the growing focus of companies like Telefonica on
healthcare.
The balance will be shared by a raft of other players, such
as General Electric, Microsoft, Cisco,
Intel, Philips and Siemens.