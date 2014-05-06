版本:
Telekom Austria names A1's Mayrhofer as interim CFO

VIENNA May 6 Telekom Austria named Siegfried Mayrhofer, now chief financial officer of its A1 Austrian business, to be group CFO for one year, replacing Hans Tschuden.

The company had said last month that Tschuden would leave at the end of May, three years before the end of his contract, giving no reason.

Telekom Austria's two major shareholders, the Austrian state and Carlos Slim's America Movil, signed a deal two weeks ago giving America Movil operational control of the company.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
