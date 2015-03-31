Telekom Austria aims to save around 90 mln eur in 2015

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
VIENNA, March 31 Telekom Austria aims to save around 90 million euros ($97 million) this year in a cost-cutting drive, the America Movil unit said in its 2014 annual report published on Tuesday.
"In order to continue to grow margins, management targets extensive cost-cutting activities in 2015, with the aim of achieving total gross savings of around 90 million euros," it said, citing measures to "optimise market-related costs" and improve structural efficiency.
"Restructuring costs for civil servants in Austria are expected to amount to approximately 40 million euros," it added. About 5,000 of the former state-owned company's 9,000 employees in Austria are on civil servant contracts and may be affected by a European Court of Justice decision on how their annual pay increases are calculated. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.