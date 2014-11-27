Telekom Austria eyes 400 mln euro Internet infrastructure spending

VIENNA Nov 27 Telekom Austria will
invest up to 400 million euros ($499 million) in broadband
Internet infrastructure in Austria over the next three years
should the state go through with a plan to match such investment
with public spending.
Telekom Austria, a unit of America Movil, would
use proceeds from a 1 billion euro capital increase it completed
this week.
"In our home market Austria we will invest an additional 400
million euros in broadband ... if the framework is right,"
Telekom Austria said in a statement on Thursday, listing fibre
optic technology as one area on which it will focus.
The company reiterated that the capital hike also will give
it more flexibility for acquisitions and to diversify in markets
where it now offers only mobile services.
The government has promised to invest half of the money it
got from a 2 billion euro mobile frequency auction in 2013 on
telecoms infrastructure, aiming to leverage private sector
investment on improving access to the high-speed Internet
services in regions where companies are less likely to invest.
It has said its plan depends on a court ruling to decide
whether the auction was valid. The court's
decision is expected in December.
(1 US dollar = 0.8018 euro)
