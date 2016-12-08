Carlos Slim's Telekom Austria to buy Croatia's Metronet

ZURICH Dec 8 Telekom Austria Group
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in
Croatian communications and computing group Metronet
Telekomunikacije, which last year generated revenues of around
28 million euros ($30.2 million).
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim bought a majority stake in
Telekom Austria in 2014 in order to use it as a stepping stone
for expansion in eastern Europe.
Telekom Austria bought the stake for an undisclosed price
from current owners including Croatian companies, financial
institutions and the Quaestus Private Equity Fund. It will use
cash flow to finance the deal, which is set to close in the
first quarter of 2017 pending regulatory approval.
($1 = 0.9269 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)