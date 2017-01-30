Telekom Austria's full-year core profit meets expectations

VIENNA Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.35 billion euros ($1.44 billion), the telecoms provider said in a statement on Monday.

Analysts had expected 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.35 billion euros according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)