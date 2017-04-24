Telekom Austria's Q1 core profit slightly up helped by one-offs

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VIENNA, April 24 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 1.5 percent increase in its first-quarter core profit, helped by currency effects.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 339.5 million euros ($368.09 million) on revenue of 1.06 billion euros, the group said on Monday.
Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, confirmed it expects full year revenue to rise by around 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Adrian Croft)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: