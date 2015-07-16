UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria cuts full-year revenue forecast

* 2015 revenue flat vs earlier forecast of 2 pct growth

* Performance in south-eastern Europe weaker than expected

* Still plans to pay dividend of 0.05 euro per share (Adds details, quote, background)

VIENNA, July 16 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, on Thursday cut its full-year revenue forecast due to a weaker than expected performance in south-eastern European countries like Bulgaria and Croatia.

Austria's biggest mobile phone service provider said lack of visible macroeconomic improvements in central and eastern Europe had weighed on demand and intensified the effects of continued price pressure. The company has major operations in eastern Europe.

The company now expects revenue to stay flat in 2015 instead of growth of 2 percent. In the six months from January, Telekom Austria's group revenue was unchanged at 1.94 billion euros.

Telekom Austria's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 7.4 percent to 665.3 million euros ($724.1 million), thanks to a solid business in its home market and a cost-cutting programme.

Prices have been rising in Austria since a merger reduced the number of network operators from four to three in 2013.

Telekom Austria reiterated it plans to invest between 700 and 750 million euros ($816.30 million) this year and to pay a dividend of 0.05 euro per share.

The company's supervisory board is to meet on July 24 to discuss a replacement for outgoing Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter, a source told Reuters in June after the CEO quit.

Ametsreiter will leave the company at the end of the month to run rival Vodafone's German business.

Slim, who owns around 60 percent of the group since last year, has said he wants to use Telekom Austria as a base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe.

Telekom Austria's second-largest shareholder is the Austrian state holding company OBIB which owns 28.4 percent ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)