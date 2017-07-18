FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 小时前
UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria Q2 core profit up 8 pct, helped by solid home market
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
2017年7月18日 / 下午5点46分 / 3 小时前

UPDATE 1-Telekom Austria Q2 core profit up 8 pct, helped by solid home market

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

VIENNA, July 18 (Reuters) - Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 7.8 percent rise in second-quarter core profit, helped by strong demand in its home market and in Belarus.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 359.3 million euros ($415.3 million) on revenue of 1.08 billion euros, the group said on Tuesday.

While the hit from the abolition of retail roaming charges in the European Union came in slightly lower than expected in the second quarter, the expected losses for the second half of the year remained the same, the group said, without providing more detail.

Last year's EBITDA included a negative effect of 38 million euros from falling roaming income, and Telekom Austria said in January it expected a similar impact this year.

Second quarter earnings growth in its home market, which contributes around 60 percent to group revenue, benefited from lower staff costs and the release of provisions.

In Belarus, an appreciation of the local currency versus the euro - which provided a 3.9 million euros boost - and strong demand helped increase EBITDA by 45 percent.

Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim aims to use for further expansion into central and eastern Europe, will release full second-quarter results on July 25.

$1 = 0.8652 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter

