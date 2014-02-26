UPDATE 3-Takeover prospect Telekom Austria to freeze dividend for third year

* Dividend frozen at 0.05 euros/shr for 2014
* Slim, Austrian state could pool stakes by May 28 AGM -
report
* Shares up 3 pct
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Feb 26 Telekom Austria said on
Wednesday it would freeze its dividend for the third year in a
row this year, after reporting a further fall in quarterly sales
and profits due to tough competition and regulatory pressures in
its main markets.
But shares in the company, buoyed by reports that it could
be the target of a takeover bid by Carlos Slim's America Movil
, were up 4 percent at nearly 7.5 euros by 1411 GMT,
their highest level since shortly after Slim first bought into
the company in 2012.
On Tuesday Austria's economy minister said talks about
creating a shareholder pact to pool Slim's 27 percent stake with
the OIAG state holding company's 28 percent could be concluded
within weeks.
Executives declined to comment at a news conference on
Wednesday about the likelihood or desirability of Slim and its
other major shareholder, the Austrian state holding company
OIAG, pooling their shares - which would trigger a mandatory
takeover offer.
Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said it was for the major
shareholders themselves to comment. "What we can say is that the
operational cooperation with America Movil is very pragmatic,
realistic, sensible and very good," he said.
Austrian newspaper Die Presse said a timetable was already
in place, according to its sources, with an ideal scenario of
having the syndicate deal done before Telekom Austria's annual
general meeting on May 28.
Analysts have also speculated that the AGM might be asked to
approve a rights offer as a means for Slim to take his stake
above OIAG's 28 percent holding.
Chief Financial Officer Hans Tschuden declined to comment,
reiterating that the company had no current capital needs and
would need a capital increase only for a "strategic project"
such as an acquisition.
The company earlier said capital expenditure this year,
excluding spectrum auctions and acquisitions, was expected to be
unchanged at 700 million euros.
FALLING SALES
Tschuden was speaking after the group reported
fourth-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 18 percent to 262
million euros ($360 million), missing the average estimate of
280 million euros given by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Sales fell 6 percent to 1.056 billion euros, just missing
the average forecast by analysts, and Telekom Austria said it
expected sales to fall a further 3 percent this year.
However, it said it would maintain its dividend payout at
0.05 euros a share for last year on earnings per share of 0.20
euros and would pay out the same again for 2014.
And Tschuden told Austria's Boerse Express newsletter the
company aimed to increase its EBITDA this year for the first
time since 2009, although it would be a "great challenge".
"Overall, a weak set of numbers and guidance, but the market
is likely to remain focus on the developments around AMX and
OIAG forming a shareholder pact," Citi analysts said in a note.
Tschuden said Telekom Austria had raised spending to win and
retain premium customers in Austria to 165 million euros in 2013
from 130 million in 2012, mainly on handset subsidies.
But Ametsreiter said he expected average revenue per user to
fall further in Austria this year, after a 14 percent drop to
16.10 euros last year.
"Our fears that the fourth quarter would be a salient
reminder that Telekom Austria still has a lot of issues to work
through appear well founded," said analysts at Jefferies.
Austria is closely watched for signs of so-called market
repair after the number of operators contracted to three from
four last year. Telekom Austria has raised mobile and fixed-line
tariffs in a series of moves this year.
Austrian mobile tariffs were up 19 percent in January on a
year ago, Statistik Austria said this week, and regulators are
keeping a close eye on such moves by Telekom Austria and its
smaller rivals, T-Mobile Austria and Drei.
Nevertheless Austria, with a population of 8.5 million,
remains one of Europe's lowest-cost mobile markets.