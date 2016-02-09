UPDATE 1-America Movil's Austria unit swings to net profit

* 2015 net profit of 393 million euros
* Expects 2016 revenues to stay flat
* Slim, state have to increase free float in 2016
VIENNA, Feb 9 Telekom Austria, part of
Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, returned
to profitability in 2015, thanks to growing customer numbers and
cost-cutting measures.
The telecommunications group reported a net profit of 393
million euros ($443.78 million), its best result over the past
five years. In 2014, it booked a loss of 185 million euros,
mainly due to write-downs on its eastern European business.
Customer numbers exceeded 24 million, increasing in Austria,
Macedonia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Slovenia and Liechtenstein
although the number of mobile customers dropped in Croatia and
Serbia, the group said.
Revenue grew 1.3 percent to 4.10 billion euros last year,
and Telekom Austria expects a growth rate of around 1 percent in
2016.
"The solid backing provided by the strong partnership
between the Federal Republic of Austria and the majority
shareholder América Móvil strengthens the management's
confidence that the company will continue to pursue the growth
path initiated over the past year moving forward," the group
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Mexican company currently controls around 60 percent of
Telekom Austria, with 28 percent left in state hands.
When Slim took control in 2014, he agreed to increase the
free float of the former state monopoly within two years to at
least 24 percent. How this is going to happen is unclear.
($1 = 0.8856 euros)
