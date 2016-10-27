UPDATE 1-America Movil's Austria unit reports 9 pct rise in Q3 core profit

(Adds details, forex, roaming effects)
VIENNA Oct 27 Telekom Austria, part
of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil,
reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit,
helped by acquisitions in Eastern Europe.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the
telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.
The acquisitions of a fixed-line reseller operating in
Slovenia and Croatia and a fixed-line operator in Bulgaria,
which were consolidated late last year, helped boost results.
EBITDA was also positively impacted by 34.8 million euros due
to the reversal of an accrual for copyrights in Austria and
positive restructuring effects after a revaluation of assets.
Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, core
profit fell 1 percent.
The devaluation of the Belarussian currency had a negative
impact of 8.2 million euros, a spokesman for Austria's biggest
mobile phone provider said.
The abolition of roaming charges in the European Union also
had a negative earnings effect as those earnings used to be
highest in the summer season, he said without providing a
figure. The group previously said the new legislation would
result in up to 50 million euros in lost income in 2016.
Telekom Austria, which Carlos Slim sees as a base for
further expansion into central and eastern Europe, confirmed its
full year guidance of revenue to grow 1 percent from 4.03
billion euros last year.
($1 = 0.9184 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas and
Alexandra Hudson)