版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 11日 星期三 02:17 BJT

Telekom sees 2015 revenue rise, posts Q4 loss

VIENNA Feb 10 Telekom Austria forecast revenue growth of around 2 percent in 2015 and said it intended to keep its dividend steady at 5 cents per share.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the America Movil unit slipped 3.9 percent to 252.1 million euros ($285 million), in line with the 255 million average in a Reuters poll. Revenue eased 2.4 percent to 1.03 billion versus the poll average of 1.047 billion.

($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐