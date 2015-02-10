Telekom sees 2015 revenue rise, posts Q4 loss

VIENNA Feb 10 Telekom Austria forecast revenue growth of around 2 percent in 2015 and said it intended to keep its dividend steady at 5 cents per share.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at the America Movil unit slipped 3.9 percent to 252.1 million euros ($285 million), in line with the 255 million average in a Reuters poll. Revenue eased 2.4 percent to 1.03 billion versus the poll average of 1.047 billion.
($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, shares wobbly after Trump's protectionist address
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slid broadly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone in his inauguration speech, undermining optimism over the U.S. economy spurred by his promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.
RPT-INSIGHT-Crumbling lira pressures Turkish retailers as economy slows
ISTANBUL, Jan 22 Turkish businessman Tekin Acar had contracts to open branches of his leading cosmetics chain in ten new shopping malls this year. A few days ago he cancelled nine of them after sharp falls in the lira meant he would struggle to afford the rents.