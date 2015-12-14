Telekom Austria CEO says not interested in Serbian rival -paper

BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition says IPO of 15.3 mln shares priced at $10.00/shr
* Fintech Acquisition Corp. Ii announces pricing of $153,000,000 initial public offering
VIENNA Dec 14 Telekom Austria wants to play a "key role" in any future consolidation in the European market but an acquisition of Serbian provider Telekom Srbija would not be a good choice for the company, its chief executive told a newspaper.
"Telekom Srbija was not among the projects that I presented to the owners," Chief Executive Alejandro Plater told Austrian daily Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday. Telekom Austria is a unit of America Movil. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Fintech Acquisition Corp. Ii announces pricing of $153,000,000 initial public offering
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by ACCO Europe Limited of Esselte Group Holdings AB to a phase 2 investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)