America Movil sees Telekom Austria as base for CEE

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
VIENNA, April 24 America Movil sees Telekom Austria as a base to expand into neighbouring central and eastern Europe, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"We have talked about Telekom Austria being a platform for expansion ... into the central and eastern European countries," Carlos Garcia Moreno told a news conference in Vienna.
"It's not just about Telekom Austria as it is today, it's also about how we dream it can be."
Moreno, who signed a co-ownership contract with the Austrian state holding company late on Wednesday, giving America Movil operational control of Telekom Austria, said he now saw the company well-positioned for market consolidation in Europe.
He said America Movil planned to finance a rights issue of about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at Telekom Austria and the buyout of the company's minority shareholders through a credit line set up for the purpose.
He added that he would like to move forward with the partnership with state holding company OIAG "very rapidly". (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.