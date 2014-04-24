America Movil says no target stake for Telekom Austria

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
VIENNA, April 24 America Movil has no fixed target for the stake it wants to acquire in Telekom Austria, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.
"I do not know that we have an intended objective in terms of our holding," Carlos Garcia Moreno told a news conference in Vienna. "We will likely have to consolidate it anyway so we don't really need to increase the ownership interest."
America Movil has 27 percent of Telekom Austria and will launch a mandatory public offer for the rest of the company in the next few weeks after a shareholder agreement with the Austrian government to pool their stakes.
Asked whether he foresaw job cuts at Telekom Austria within the next two years, Moreno said it was too early to tell. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.