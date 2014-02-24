版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 25日 星期二 02:24 BJT

America Movil says may seek pact with OIAG over Telekom Austria

MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's telecom giant America Movil on Monday said it could start formal discussions about forming a shareholders' syndicate with Austrian state holding company OIAG over Telekom Austria .

America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said it has had discussions with different stakeholders of Telekom Austria, including OIAG, but added there is no current agreement "in whichever form" with OIAG about Telekom Austria.

America Movil, which holds a 27 percent stake in Telekom Austria, also said it was unclear whether discussions, which are at an early stage, would result in a syndicate agreement. OIAG has a 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐