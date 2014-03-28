版本:
2014年 3月 29日 星期六 00:22 BJT

Austria gives green light for Telekom Austria pact with Slim

VIENNA, March 28 Austrian state holding company OIAG's board authorised management on Friday to negotiate pooling the state's Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos Slim's America Movil, OIAG said in a statement.

An accord would mean the partners would have to vote in unison on major issues and would protect Austria's influence even with a smaller stake, while allowing Slim to raise his nearly 27 percent stake above the OIAG's 28 percent.

It would also trigger a mandatory offer for Telekom Austria shares by putting the partners' combined stake above the 30 percent threshold. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
