UPDATE 1-Austria, Slim close to pact on Telekom Austria-Kemler

* State holding company board could give green light on
Friday
* America Movil aims for stake above 30 percent - Kemler
* Austria committed to keeping blocking minority
VIENNA, March 26 Austria is close to a deal to
pool its Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos
Slim's America Movil, Rudolf Kemler, the head of state
holding company OIAG and Telekom Austria chairman, told
reporters on Wednesday.
A shareholders pact would mean the partners would have to
vote in unison on major issues and would protect Austria's
influence even with a smaller stake, while allowing Slim to
raise his stake above the OIAG's 28 percent to gain control.
"There is not a final agreement but we are well on the way
and we should get there in the foreseeable future," he said,
adding details of a term sheet for the deal were being
finalised. The accord was set to last around 10 years.
Kemler said he expected to ask the OIAG board on Friday to
authorise finalising a contract with America Movil that could
then be wrapped up in two to three weeks.
"I am convinced that we will get to the end very quickly. I
believe the talks so far give cause for optimism," he said.
America Movil's goal is to boost its stake to above 30
percent from nearly 27 percent now so that it can consolidate
the group, he said.
Telekom Austria shares rose 2.2 percent to 7.128 euros by
1104 GMT.
Kemler said the Austrian government was committed to keeping
a blocking minority stake of at least 25 percent plus one share
should it come to a capital increase, which he said Telekom
Austria needed to finance growth in existing eastern Europe
markets.
He suggested shareholders could authorise such a step at
their annual meeting on May 28.
He said no details of any capital increase had been
discussed with America Movil, nor had the partners decided how
to handle a mandatory takeover offer that a syndicate deal would
trigger by raising their combined stakes past the 30 percent
threshold.
