Telekom Austria sees no sign of America Movil exit -paper

VIENNA, June 26 The chief executive of Telekom Austria has seen no signals that America Movil wants to exit a deal to gain control of the Austrian group despite a surprise writedown on its Bulgarian business, he told a newspaper.

Telekom Austria on Wedndesday said it had written down its Bulgarian unit by 400 million euros ($545 million), a step that will likely push the group to a full-year loss.

"The representative of America Movil was on the video conference for the supervisory board meeting. There were no negative comments in the direction of an exit," Hannes Ametreiter told Kurier in an interview printed on Thursday.

He said Telekom itself was unaware of the writedown when Austria and Carlos Slim's America Movil signed a deal in April to pool their shareholdings in the Austrian group.

Ametsreiter said he saw no reason to resign over the matter.

