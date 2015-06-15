版本:
Telekom Austria CEO Ametsreiter to exit soon - Kurier newspaper

VIENNA, June 15 Telekom Austria Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter will leave the company "soon" and "voluntarily", Austrian newspaper Kurier reported on Monday without citing its sources.

Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, was not immediately available for comment on the report posted on the paper's website. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

